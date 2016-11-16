© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Thanksgiving Dinner Costs Drop In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Aaron Granillo
Published November 16, 2016 at 11:28 AM MST
Arizonans will spend a bit less for a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year. Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports a global food surplus is keeping prices down.

The Arizona Farm Bureau estimates it will cost a little more than $46 to feed a family of ten this Thanksgiving. That’s down about three-percent, or a $1.56 from last year. Julie Murphree is with the farm bureau. She says the main reason costs are lower is because many farmers overproduced this year, dropping the price of food.

“That’s your beef prices, your grains. Dairy is down," says Murphree. "So, right now – and they fluctuate always – our commodity prices for agriculture products are down.”

The bureau also conducted a separate, organic price survey for a turkey dinner with all the fixings. The cost more than doubled, up to nearly $95 to feed ten people. 

