© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Governor Ducey Appoints Two New AZ Supreme Court Justices

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2016 at 1:45 PM MST
az_court.jpg
Charlie Leight
/
AZ Central

Governor Doug Ducey has filled two new seats on the Arizona Supreme Court with a state appellate court judge and Arizona's solicitor general. Both appointees announced Monday are Republicans, as is Ducey.

Andrew Gould has been on the Arizona Court of Appeals since 2012 and previously spent more than a decade as a Yuma County Superior Court judge. He was a prosecutor in Yuma and Maricopa counties and in Indiana from 1994-2001.

John Lopez IV has been Arizona's solicitor general since January 2015 and was previously a federal prosecutor and in private practice.

The solicitor general handles county and state criminal appeals, defends constitutional challenges to state statutes and issues legal opinions.

Ducey signed legislation in May to add two justices to the current five-member state high court.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News AZ Supreme CourtLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content