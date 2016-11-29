Cave Creek Man Dies After Rollover South Of The Grand Canyon

A longtime Phoenix Fire Department captain is dead after an off-road vehicle accident in northern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Christopher Fitzmaurice was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

The county Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Authorities say Fitzmaurice and a friend were on an elk hunt south of the Grand Canyon and Tusayan.

The ATV Fitzmaurice was driving rolled over and landed on him. His friend was unable to lift the vehicle off Fitzmaurice and called 911.

Investigators say it appears Fitzmaurice was driving too fast heading into a series of turns in the road and the ATV rolled after a front tire struck the dirt berm of a water drainage alongside the roadway.

Fitzmaurice wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected.