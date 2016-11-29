Navajo President Calls for Obama to Intervene on Dakota Access Pipeline

The president of the Navajo Nation wants the Obama administration to end construction of the 1,200-mile Dakota Access Pipeline. Russell Begaye says the law enforcement response to demonstrators opposed to the project puts the lives of Native Americans at risk. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

President Begaye says the demonstrators, or Water Protectors, in North Dakota have been met with excessive force. They’ve been shot with rubber bullets and concussion grenades, and sprayed with water cannons in freezing temperatures. Begaye has asked President Obama to order the U.S. Justice Department to uphold the Water Protectors’ right to assemble.

Begaye and Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez recently traveled to the demonstration near the Standing Rock Sioux Nation. They visited camps and spoke with other tribal leaders. Thousands are gathered there in opposition to the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline. They say it threatens water supplies and tribal sacred sites.

North Dakota’s governor this week issued an immediate evacuation order of the area due to winter weather and unauthorized camping.