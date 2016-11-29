Winter Weather Creates Dangerous Driving Conditions and Delays Throughout the Region

Winter weather lingers in parts of Arizona after blustery storms dropped rain in the desert and snow in the high country to start the week.

In northern Arizona, Flagstaff Unified School District schools are closed Tuesday due to icy road conditions, while freezing conditions are forecast in parts of central and southern Arizona.

Classes at Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College will operate on two-hour delays Tuesday, along with the STAR School near Flagstaff.

Coconino County and City of Flagstaff offices will also be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Freeze warnings will be in effect Wednesday morning in the Tucson area and southern Gila County, including Globe and Miami.

Elsewhere in southern Arizona, a hard freeze warning will be in effect for the Nogales area Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

A hard freeze warning means widespread temperatures at or below 28 degrees are expected. That has implications for water pipes, landscaping plants, crops and outdoor pets.