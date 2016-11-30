333 DUI Arrests Over Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend In Arizona

The numbers are in and law-enforcement officers made 333 DUI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend around Arizona.

That compares to 317 DUI arrests last year.

Of the arrests made from Nov. 23-26, the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety says 295 were misdemeanors while 86 involved drivers suspected of extreme DUI.

Authorities say the average blood-alcohol content was .15 percent.

That's almost double the state's legal limit for drivers, which is .08 percent.

Alcohol wasn't the only issue for drivers this Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers issued 243 criminal-speed citations and 2,440 civil-speed citations.

That's up from 209 criminal-speed citations and 1,819 civil-speed citations last year at Thanksgiving time.