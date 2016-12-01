State Health Officials Release Annual HIV/AIDS Report

There are more than 17,000 Arizonans with HIV and AIDS, and 730 new cases last year alone. That’s according to t he Arizona Department of Health Services ’ 2016 report on the diseases .

T he number of total cases has increase d in the state since 2004 . O fficials say that’s partly due to the decline of deaths caused by HIV and AIDS , and longer life spans for people living with the diseases .

Maricopa and Pima Counties have some of the highest rates in the state . The report also found males are five times more likely to have HIV or AIDS in Arizona, and adults between 20 to 34 are the most at risk age group for contracting HIV and AIDS .

In addition, African Americans, Native Americans and Latinos have disproportionately higher rates of HIV and AIDS.



