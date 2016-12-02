© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Trekkers Nominated as National Geographic Adventurers of the Year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 2, 2016 at 5:01 AM MST
Pete McBride
/

Fewer than three dozen people have ever hiked the entire 800-mile length of the Grand Canyon. Two journalists on assignment for National Geographic completed the journey last month and have now been nominated as the magazine’s 2017 Adventurers of the Year. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer Pete McBride began the trek in the fall of 2015. They spent more than 70 days hiking below the rim of the Grand Canyon.

Fedarko, who lives in Flagstaff, says it was the most physically challenging feat of his life. The pair took it on because they wanted to bring attention to proposed development projects surrounding the Grand Canyon. 

Credit Pete McBride
/
Fedarko and McBride hike from South Bass Trail around the Great Thumb Mesa on the esplanade, with a route through Olo and Matkatamiba Canyons, and end in Havasu.

"When you spend time in it you begin to understand how vulnerable it is.  The crown jewel of the national park system stands poised on a really, really disturbing precipice," says Fedarko.

Credit Pete McBride
/
Aerial view of the Colorado River above Marble Canyon

Fedarko’s article appeared in the September issue of National Geographic. There are 10 nominees for the 2017 Adventurers of the Year. The winner will be announced in January.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
