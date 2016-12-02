Guns Seized From Arizona DES Building After Director Fired

State troopers have confiscated about 50 handguns and 80,000 rounds of ammunition that had been stored in the Arizona Department of Economic Security's basement.

The Arizona Republic reports that Department of Public Safety officers obtained the firearms Nov. 23 within an hour of when DES Director Tim Jeffries was forced to resign and escorted from the building.

The weapons were locked in a room.

According to Interim DES Director Henry Darwin, troopers also confiscated a handgun at Jeffries home that had been purchased with public funds.

In a phone interview, Jeffries said DES had the weapons because the agency needed to provide protection to its employees. He said the department was looking to add more security officers which is why it had the weapons.