Winter Conditions Expected at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are warning visitors to be prepared for winter driving and hiking conditions this weekend.

The passing storm could create snow-packed and icy roads in and around the park, which might cause temporary road closures. Officials recommend drivers be patient behind the wheel, increase the distance from other vehicles, and keep emergency supplies with them.

NPS officials also say hikers should be prepared for icy trails, cold weather and shorter days. They recommend packing extra food, flashlights layered clothing and traction devices for shoes. Freezing temperatures also limits water availability in the backcountry. Hikers can only get water on the Bright Angel Trail at Indian Garden, and on the North Kaibab Trail at Manzanita Rest Area.