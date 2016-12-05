© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescott Woman With Rifle Accused Of Threatening Co-Workers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 5, 2016 at 9:23 AM MST
Authorities say a Prescott woman has been accused of attempted homicide following a work dispute.

Prescott police say 24-year-old Ebonice Johnson also is being held in the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of misconduct involving weapons.

Officers responded to the Walmart store about 6:30 a.m. Saturday after the manager called 911 to report a disorderly woman in the parking lot with a rifle.

Police located Johnson near the back of the store and were able to take her into custody.

They say a rifle was located near her.

Police say Johnson was an employee at the store and had been involved in a verbal altercation with several co-workers during their shift earlier that morning.

Johnson reportedly went home to retrieve the rifle and wrote a note about harming her co-workers.

