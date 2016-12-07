© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

VA Didn't Properly Care for Suicidal Patients

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 7, 2016 at 3:13 PM MST
va_2.jpg
CNN

A federal report says the Phoenix Veteran’s Affairs hospital has not provided proper care to suicidal patients. 

That’s according to a new report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. It revealed two whistleblowers claimed the facility didn’t follow VA regulations that require at least one employee to observe each suicidal patient at all times.

The report also highlights 10 instances, between October of 2014 and February of 2015, of patients considered at high risk of committing suicide left the hospital even though they were not cleared to go.

The Office of Special Council documented several other cases of suicidal patients leaving facilities without being cleared last year even after new safety measures and staff training were implemented.

 The Phoenix facility was at the center of a 2014 VA scandal involving long wait times for patients. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content