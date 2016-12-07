VA Didn't Properly Care for Suicidal Patients

A federal report says the Phoenix Veteran’s Affairs hospital has not provided proper care to suicidal patients.

That’s according to a new report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. It revealed two whistleblowers claimed the facility didn’t follow VA regulations that require at least one employee to observe each suicidal patient at all times.

The report also highlights 10 instances, between October of 2014 and February of 2015, of patients considered at high risk of committing suicide left the hospital even though they were not cleared to go.

The Office of Special Council documented several other cases of suicidal patients leaving facilities without being cleared last year even after new safety measures and staff training were implemented.

The Phoenix facility was at the center of a 2014 VA scandal involving long wait times for patients.

