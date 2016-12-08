Maricopa County Board Wants Peak Named For Fallen Navy Seal

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors wants the tallest peak in a mountain range south of Phoenix named in honor of a fallen Navy SEAL.

The board on Wednesday asked the county Parks and Recreation Department to help petition state and federal officials to name the Estrella Mountains peak in honor of Charles Keating IV.

Keating was killed May 3 during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Iraq. The 31-year-old grew up in Phoenix and was a cross country star at Arcadia High School.

Keating was awarded the silver star for his actions in Iraq and posthumously promoted to chief petty officer.

Keating's grandfather, Charles H. Keating Jr., was the notorious financier who served prison time for his role in the costliest savings and loan failure of the 1980s.