KNAU and Arizona News

Actor Robert Redford Speaks Out Against Grand Canyon Escalade Project

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 9, 2016 at 4:09 PM MST
Actor and environmental activist Robert Redford has come out against the proposed Grand Canyon escalade project. 

The development would build a tramway from the rim of the canyon to the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado Rivers. Redford says the project would damage a fragile ecosystem and land sacred to indigenous people. The escalade project would also include hotels, restaurants and other tourist services.

Supporters say it would bring jobs and revenue to one of the poorest parts of the Navajo Nation. 

