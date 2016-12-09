© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Board of Regents Ask Trump to Protect DREAMers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 9, 2016 at 4:11 PM MST

The Arizona Board of Regents has sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump asking him to protect immigrant students who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump has spoken about canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood  Arrivals program, which allows those students to defer deportation. Colleges and universities nationwide have responded with a call to action to protect the students known as DREAMers.

In the letter, ABOR says the students were brought to the U.S. without choice and are an asset to society. They also say state schools will continue to comply with all local and federal laws. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ABORDREAM ActLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content