Arizona Board of Regents Ask Trump to Protect DREAMers

The Arizona Board of Regents has sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump asking him to protect immigrant students who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump has spoken about canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows those students to defer deportation. Colleges and universities nationwide have responded with a call to action to protect the students known as DREAMers.

In the letter, ABOR says the students were brought to the U.S. without choice and are an asset to society. They also say state schools will continue to comply with all local and federal laws.