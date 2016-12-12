© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Bill Would Allow Car Break Ins To Save Children And Animals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 12, 2016 at 1:38 PM MST
Arizona lawmakers will soon consider a bill that would make it legal to break into cars to save children and animals locked inside. 

The legislation will be introduced by Republican senator John Kavanaugh. It would prevent a person from being sued for damages if they believe the child or animal's life is in immediate danger. The bill would require bystanders to first call law enforcement before breaking in and to stay until they arrive. Thousands of cases are reported each year nationwide of children and animals left inside parked cars. The result is sometimes fatal.
 

KNAU and Arizona News arizona state capitolLocal News
