KNAU and Arizona News

Appeals Court Will Hear Two Back-to-Back Grand Canyon Uranium Mining Cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 14, 2016 at 11:36 AM MST
Tribes, environmental groups, and mining organizations have fought for years over tapping uranium resources on public land near the Grand Canyon. This week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear two cases that could affect the future of uranium mining in the area. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Havasupai Tribe and conservationists have challenged the U.S. Forest Services’ decision to allow the Canyon Mine to reopen. It’s located near the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Opponents say it threatens the area’s watershed and cultural sites. The Canyon Mine could be fully operational next year, and is expected to produce more than a million-and-half pounds of uranium.

The second case was brought by the National Mining Association and challenges the 20-year moratorium on new uranium mines near the Grand Canyon. The Obama administration blocked claims within a million acres surrounding the park in 2012. The plaintiffs argue that violated federal environmental law.

The court will hear arguments Thursday morning in San Francisco.

Tags

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
