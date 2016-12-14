Earth Notes: Grand Canyon Mules

It takes a very special kind of mule to carry visitors to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Reese Brothers out of Gallatin, Tennessee, have been supplying the concessioner-run mule operation for decades – and they know exactly the character an animal needs to meet such rigorous job requirements.

During the first 60 to 90 days after purchase, new mules are ridden by each of the ten canyon wranglers, to make sure each one has the right temperament and ability to carry lots of different riders. If an animal proves too skittish, it’s sent on to trail crew or a pack team.

Guest mules have an average working life of 10 to 15 years. The rocky, steep canyon trails are hard on their legs and feet. So they wear shoes year round – specially cleated ones in winter to give them a firm grip on ice and snow. With 150 mules in the barn on the South Rim, that’s a lot of hooves to keep shod, a job done by a full-time farrier.

Also, a full-time saddle maker crafts all the leather tack onsite, and fits each mule with its own tailored saddle, typically used for almost three decades.

That’s just about enough for the longest-serving guest mule so far – ‘Shannon,’ who was 26 years old when she finally earned a well-deserved retirement.