EPA Compensation for Gold King Less Than Expected

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 14, 2016 at 4:25 PM MST
Jerry McBride
Associated Press

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reimbursed several government entities, including the Navajo Nation, for their response operations to the Gold King Mine spill. 

For many, they received less compensation than what they asked for. The Navajo Nation had requested $1.4 million but got a little over $600,000. An EPA spokesperson says the agency gave out the amounts they were legally allowed to through the Superfund. Reimbursement also depended on whether the operations occurred before or after the Animas and San Juan Rivers were deemed safe again by the EPA.

The tribe has filed a separate claim with the federal government asking for about $160 million for health monitoring for the next decade.

