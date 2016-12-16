© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2016 at 8:23 AM MST
A last-gasp lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for its first court hearing.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge will hear from attorneys for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a hearing Friday. The Chamber lawsuit says the new law saddles the state with new costs without identifying a funding source. It also claims Proposition 206 illegally added a second issue, mandatory paid time off.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office will defend the law, which raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020. Proposition 206 backers say they'll ask to join the defense.

Chamber President Glenn Hamer calls the initiative "sloppily written" while a Proposition 206 lawyer called the case extremely weak.

Associated Press
