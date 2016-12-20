© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 20, 2016 at 7:53 AM MST
MONEY1.jpg

A lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for a full court hearing.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge will hear three hours of arguments from challengers and backers of the law Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry is challenging the law. The Chamber argues it saddles the state with new costs without identifying a funding source and claims Proposition 206 illegally added a second, unrelated issue, mandatory paid time off.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office says in a court filing that there is no mandatory state spending triggered by the new law and the time off requirement is related to wages.

The measure raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News economyminimum wageAttorney General Mark Brnovich
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
