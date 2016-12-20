Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

A lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for a full court hearing.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge will hear three hours of arguments from challengers and backers of the law Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry is challenging the law. The Chamber argues it saddles the state with new costs without identifying a funding source and claims Proposition 206 illegally added a second, unrelated issue, mandatory paid time off.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office says in a court filing that there is no mandatory state spending triggered by the new law and the time off requirement is related to wages.

The measure raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.