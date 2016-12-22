© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

I-17 Southbound Restricted Over Holiday Weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 22, 2016 at 8:59 AM MST
State officials say southbound Interstate 17 will be down to one lane until Christmas Eve between state routes 169 and 69 so that crews can make critical repairs to a bridge there.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the agency doesn't typically do construction that requires lane closures on holiday weekends but that engineers say the repairs must be completed immediately.

The repairs involve concrete on the bridge approach.

Drivers headed south should plan for delays. Crews are scheduled to be done on Dec. 24 but could be delayed by bad weather.

Northbound traffic won't be affected.

