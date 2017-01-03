© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT: Snow Play Led To Traffic Problems In Flagstaff Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2017 at 8:28 AM MST
5751117c8c981.image_.jpg
Arizona Department of Transportation
/

Snow play led to traffic problems in the Flagstaff area over the holiday weekend.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the Flagstaff as motorists pulled off the road to play in the snow.

They say long delays are common this time of year as people return to the Phoenix metro area from skiing or snowboarding at Arizona Snowbowl or stop on the highway to get out and play in the snow.

But ADOT officials remind motorists that it's not OK to park alongside of highways.

They say first responders can't get through to access anyone who's actually having an emergency.

Also, snow plows that go by can throw snow many feet into the air and far off the road.

