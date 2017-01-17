© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

White Mountain Apache Poised to Lose Some Tribal Authority Over Audit Issues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 17, 2017

The White Mountain Apache Tribe may lose its authority to control policing and other programs on the reservation.

That’s because the tribe failed to submit audits on its spending for several years. Federal officials say the White Mountain Apache have until the end of the month to submit the audit or the Bureau of Indian Affairs may take over tribal operations. Officials with the tribe have not yet commented on the issue. 

