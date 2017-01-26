© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Council Approves $242K For Emergency Services

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 26, 2017 at 8:28 AM MST
The Navajo Nation Council has approved $242,000 for emergency response services after recent heavy snow on the vast reservation.

 

Council members voted 18-3 to pass the emergency bill to provide supplemental funding.

It now will be sent to the office of the tribe's president and vice president for consideration. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye will have 10 calendar days to consider it.

The council introduced the legislation after a state of emergency was declared by nine chapters due to recent winter storms.

Council members say the tribe's 33 chapters have less than $10,000 for emergency services right now.

The emergency declaration directs Navajo Nation entities to immediately begin coordinating resources to meet the needs of all communities and activate emergency funds for personnel and equipment to restore and main infrastructure.

