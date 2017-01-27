© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

USGS: Uranium Levels in Grand Canyon Spring Not Linked to Nearby Mine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published January 27, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey shows uranium in Pigeon Spring, north of the Grand Canyon, is likely not related to a nearby mine. The research is part of a larger effort to understand the impacts of uranium mining in the region.

Kimberly Beisner, lead author of the study, tested the chemistry of the water in Pigeon Spring, and found it did not match the waste material at a nearby inactive mine. In addition, she says, “the water in the area is moving toward the northwest and Pigeon Spring is located due east of Pigeon Mine. So there’s likely a natural source contributing the elevated uranium to Pigeon Spring.”

Pigeon Spring contains at least four times as much uranium as any other spring in the area. The levels have increased since the first data were gathered in the eighties. 

Beisner says scientists need to study these springs to inform land management decisions. The Grand Canyon region is currently under a 20-year ban of new uranium mines.

grand canyon Uranium water geology USGS
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
