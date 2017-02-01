© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Put Tribal Healthcare at Risk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 1, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
tom_2.jpg
Courtesy
/

A bipartisan group of lawmakers says repealing the Affordable Care Act would have detrimental effects on Native American healthcare. They’re concerned it would nullify the separate Indian Health Care Improvement Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The IHCIA was permanently reauthorized in 2010 when the Affordable Care Act took effect. It provides coverage for more than 2 million tribal members across the nation. Now, some lawmakers are worried about the gray area between the Affordable Care Act and the Indian Health Care Act.

Democratic Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran authored a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. It says the federal government is legally required to provide tribal healthcare and a repeal could defund vital programs.

"There’s treaties that have been signed, there’s trust obligations that have been part of the whole process, and those trust obligations clearly identify the responsibility of the federal government to deal with the healthcare issues, educational issues and some other issues of Native American tribes," O'Halleran says.

The Indian Health Care Act gives tribal members access to care in rural areas and expands healthcare for Native American veterans. The National Indian Health Board has also urged congressional leaders to retain the IHCIA. The law currently has broad support in Congress.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
