KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Attorney General Warns of 'Can You Hear Me' Scam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 2, 2017 at 3:20 PM MST

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning of a robocall scam where a voice asks “can you hear me?”.

The scammer might also say they’re having trouble with their headset. Brnovich says the goal of the call is to get the person to answer “yes”. Scammers then use that recording to place unauthorized charges on phone, utility or credit bills. People who have reported the fraud say the calls come from local phone numbers. Brnovich says residents should not pick up calls from unknown numbers and not respond to a suspicious caller that asks if you can hear them. He also encourages people to check their bills for suspicious charges. 

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsAttorney General Mark Brnovich
