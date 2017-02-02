AZ Bill Would Pull State Out of Refugee Program
Arizona legislators are considering a bill that would pull the state out of the refugee resettlement program.
While the program is run by the federal government, the bill would prevent any state resources or funds from going towards it. It would also fine charities that don’t halt refugee resettlement activity. The fine could be up to $1,000 per refugee per day. The legislation is being considered following President Trump’s national suspension of Syrian refugee resettlement.