KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. McCain Closing Longtime Office In Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2017 at 7:27 AM MST
Sen. John McCain plans to close his district office in Prescott at the end of next month and start holding more frequent mobile office hours across northern Arizona.

McCain's announcement leaves the longtime senator with offices in Tucson and Phoenix to handle constituent inquiries but no permanent presence in the state's northern communities.

McCain has maintained an office in Prescott for years and ended all his statewide election campaigns with rallies at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott. He says in a statement released Wednesday that growth across northern Arizona has made it more important to meet citizens in their own communities.

The office will close permanently on March 31.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottSenator John McCainLocal NewsYavapai County
