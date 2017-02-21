© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

BLM to Continue Hiring Seasonal Fire Fighters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 21, 2017 at 3:58 PM MST
hot_shot.jpg
Bureau of Land Management

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management say they’ve been cleared to hire seasonal and full time fire-fighting staff. 

It was unclear whether the agency would be able to bring on the firefighters after President Trump ordered a federal hiring freeze last month. Some Arizona lawmakers had raised concerns that without the seasonal staff 12 million acres of BLM land in the state would be vulnerable to wildfire. The U.S. Forest Service was also recently permitted to hire its seasonal fire personnel.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News fireLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content