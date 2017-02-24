© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Congresswoman McSally's Town Hall Turns Tense

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2017 at 8:17 AM MST
Arizona congresswoman Martha McSally held a town hall-style meeting in Sahuarita, answering questions from Tucson-area district residents for more than 90 minutes.

The second-term Republican took questions from a loud but largely non-confrontational audience Thursday at a church that seats about 300.

Organizers of a competing town hall in Tucson had repeatedly invited McSally, but she refused to attend that event.

McSally says activists wanted an opportunity to verbally berate members of Congress in a public setting and she called the attempt a "political ambush for political theater."

Republicans returning home this week on break to their districts around the country have been faced with similar scenarios as they've faced constituents angry with President Donald Trump and concerned over issues such as environmental protection, education and the Affordable Care Act.

