Arizona Lawmakers React to Zinke Confirmation as Interior Secretary

Published March 1, 2017 at 1:34 PM MST
Arizona politicians are reacting to the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Montana Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake voted to confirm Zinke and says he looks forward to working with him on water policy. Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva wants the new secretary to reject proposals by the White House to cut the agency’s budget by 10%. Zinke has spoken in the past about improving the maintenance backlog at national parks, and says he opposes the sale or transfer of federal lands. The Department of the Interior oversees the national park system, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

