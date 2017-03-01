Body Of Young Man Recovered From Below Sedona-Area Bridge

Authorities in northern Arizona are investigating the death of a young man whose body has been recovered from the canyon floor below Midgley Bridge.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say the name of the man was being withheld Tuesday until his relatives can be notified.

No cause of death was immediately released.

In December, Arizona Department of Transportation began adding protective fencing to the bridge where several people have jumped to their deaths.

Sedona sought ADOT's help after four people committed suicide from Midgley Bridge in 2015.

That's twice as many suicides as any other year in the past decade at the historic steel arch bridge along State Route 89A, about 1 ½ miles north of Sedona.

ADOT officials say 10-foot-tall, chain-link style fencing was being attached to the bridge's railings.