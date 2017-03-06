Plans For Slain Firefighting Crew's Station In The Works

Prescott residents are trying to come up with a plan to save a fire station that housed 19 firefighters who died in a 2013 wildfire before the city decides to sell the building.

The Daily Courier reports that in early February, the City Council identified the Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighting team's old station as a property that could be sold to generate revenue.

Relatives of the crew who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire and other residents discussed options for preserving the fire station at a Feb. 25 meeting.

One proposal calls for the United Firefighters Association to buy the building for use as a firefighting training site, while others want the station to serve as a museum.

Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light says a decision on the property will likely have to be made by May 1.