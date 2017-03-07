© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Credit Rating Firm Says APS Deal On Rate Boost Helps Company

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2017 at 8:19 AM MST
APS1.jpg
The Arizona Republic
/

A top credit ratings firm says an agreement between Arizona's largest electric utility and solar and consumer advocates that allows it to avoid a fight over increasing rates is a positive for the company.

Moody's Investors Service calls the settlement reached by Arizona Public Service Co. "a significant and credit-positive step" that should allow state regulators to approve a rate increase by mid-year.

Moody's says in a Monday research note that the deal lets APS charge an extra $87 million a year and cut lag-time between investments and rate increases.

A typical homeowner will pay $6 more a month, below the $11 APS wanted. A plan to charge everyone more during peak periods was dropped but new rooftop solar customers will get less for excess power sold back to APS.

