State: Arizona Jobless Rate Remains At 5 Percent In January

Arizona's unemployment rate in January was 5 percent, unchanged from December as nearly all economic sectors reported job losses.

The state Department of Administration's report Thursday says Arizona's economy lost 56,700 jobs in January, a 2 percent decrease from December with the private sector accounting for most of the losses.

The January loss was larger than the average loss of 51,700 jobs during the 2010-2016 period following the Great Recession.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 18,000 jobs in January for the biggest loss by sector and about a third of the month's total loss. Professional and business services lost 16,400 jobs and government lost 13,700 jobs.

Seven other sectors had smaller losses.

No sectors added jobs and only the natural resources and mining sector remained flat.