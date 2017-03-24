© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Accused NAU Shooter Can't Use Self-Defense Statements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2017 at 11:31 AM MST
A northern Arizona judge says a man accused of shooting four Northern Arizona University students cannot use statements he made to police about being scared in his defense.

Judge Dan Slayton ruled Thursday that statements Steven Jones made after the shooting of 20-year-old Colin Brough would be inadmissible as part of his self-defense claim against the first-degree murder charge.

Slayton will not allow Jones' statements to witnesses about committing the shootings in self-defense and comments about being scared to be read in court. Slayton said those statements were "self-serving."

Jury selection in the case is slated to begin April 4.

