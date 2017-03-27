Officers Search for Armed Suspect Near Williams

The Bearizona wildlife park near Williams has been evacuated and the city’s schools have closed early as Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies search for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers chasing him. Schools in the Williams Unified School District had been on lockdown, but have confirmed children will be released to parents and buses will run north on State Route 64.

Authorities say John Freeman has a warrant for his arrest out of Kingman and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A sheriff's deputy tried to stop Freeman's vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 near Ask Fork around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The vehicle kept going and a man who was thrown from the car has been detained.

Suspect John Freeman

Authorities say a high-speed chase ensued until the suspect's vehicle became disabled and crashed into a culvert near the Bearizona Wildlife Park. They say Freeman exited the car and fired at least one shot at the deputy before disappearing into the forest.

The search remains active near the I40 milepost 165 east of Williams.

Authorities are asking the public to stay out of the area and not to pick up hitchhikers. Anyone with information is also being asked to call 911.