Authorities Arrest Suspect Near Northern Arizona Park

Authorities say a suspected car thief who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers who were chasing him now is in custody.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old John Freeman was arrested without incident around 6 p.m. Monday.

They say he was found in a culvert about a half-mile south of Interstate 40 near the Beararizona Wildlife Park, which was evacauted around noon so authorities could search for Freeman.

Authorities say Freeman had a warrant for his arrest out of Kingman and was considered armed and dangerous.

But they say he wasn't armed when arrested and authorities are searching for the firearm.