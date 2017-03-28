© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Arrest Suspect Near Northern Arizona Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2017 at 7:36 AM MST
FREEMAN1.jpg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

Authorities say a suspected car thief who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers who were chasing him now is in custody.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old John Freeman was arrested without incident around 6 p.m. Monday.

They say he was found in a culvert about a half-mile south of Interstate 40 near the Beararizona Wildlife Park, which was evacauted around noon so authorities could search for Freeman.

Authorities say Freeman had a warrant for his arrest out of Kingman and was considered armed and dangerous.

But they say he wasn't armed when arrested and authorities are searching for the firearm.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeKINGMANYavapai CountyWilliams
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content