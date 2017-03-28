Flagstaff Man Catches A State Record 33-Pound Catfish

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says a Flagstaff man has set an inland waters hook-and-line state record for channel catfish.

They say Carson Pete caught a catfish that weighed more than 33 pounds Sunday evening at Upper Lake Mary in Flagstaff.

The previous record was set in 1987 by a Sierra Vista man who caught a 32-pound, 4-ounce channel catfish at Parker Canyon Lake.

Pete's record-setting fish was measured at 39 1/2 inches by the state Game and Fish Department in Flagstaff on Monday morning.

The previous record catfish was 38 3/4 inches in length.

Pete says he actually was targeting northern pike on Sunday.

He also says his 7-year-old daughter predicted he was going to catch a big fish and how he has a picture to prove it.