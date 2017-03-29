© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forest Service Warns Public Not to Drive on Closed Roads

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 29, 2017 at 2:34 PM MST
U.S. Forest Service

Officials with the Coconino National Forest are warning the public not to drive on seasonally closed roads because it’s both dangerous and illegal.

They say acts of vandalism on forest gates is up to four times higher this year than in previous years. Forest Service Law officers have had to assist multiple stranded motorists, some of whom didn’t know the road was closed because the gate was illegally opened. Officials say driving closed roads can result in fines and possible jail time, and mud has made many of them impassable.

