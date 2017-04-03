© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ceremony Set For Displays At Glen Canyon Dam Visitor Center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 3, 2017 at 9:17 AM MST
glen_canyon_dam__carl_hayden_visitor_center.jpg
Adam Kliczek
/

A ceremony is planned Tuesday in northern Arizona to celebrate the new opening of displays at the Glen Canyon Dam visitor center at Lake Powell.

Federal Bureau of Reclamation and National Park service officials are hosting the ceremony at the visitor center, which is located at the west end of the dam located near Page, just south of the Arizona-Utah line.

Officials say the replacement of the displays is the first full one since the visitor center opened in 1968.

The new informational and interactive displays include updated scientific data and use education techniques focusing on science, technical, engineer and math.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News National Park ServiceGlen Canyon DamLake PowellU.S. Bureau of Reclamation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content