Grant Allows Prescott Fire Department To Refill Its Ranks

The Prescott Fire Department says a federal grant has lifted fiscal pressures that constricted emergency responses from one of its five regular fire stations.

As of Saturday, the department again had enough firefighters for regular operation from the airport station.

Prescott had instituted so-called "brown-outs" at the airport station on most days since Jan. 1, 2016 because it didn't have enough firefighters to staff an engine truck on emergency calls. Instead, only a rescue vehicle could be used.

A $1.5 million federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant awarded the city in August 2016 provided funding for hiring up to nine additional firefighters for two years.

Fire Chief Dennis Light said city officials will re-evaluate funding for full staffing when the two-year grant period ends in early 2019.