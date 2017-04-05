© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grant Allows Prescott Fire Department To Refill Its Ranks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2017 at 8:40 AM MST
firetruck.jpg
The Daily Courier
/

The Prescott Fire Department says a federal grant has lifted fiscal pressures that constricted emergency responses from one of its five regular fire stations.

As of Saturday, the department again had enough firefighters for regular operation from the airport station.

Prescott had instituted so-called "brown-outs" at the airport station on most days since Jan. 1, 2016 because it didn't have enough firefighters to staff an engine truck on emergency calls. Instead, only a rescue vehicle could be used.

A $1.5 million federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant awarded the city in August 2016 provided funding for hiring up to nine additional firefighters for two years.

Fire Chief Dennis Light said city officials will re-evaluate funding for full staffing when the two-year grant period ends in early 2019.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottfireLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content