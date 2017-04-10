Coconino County Calls On Congress To Fund National Park Maintenance

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is calling on the federal government to fund infrastructure projects at national parks. Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, board members signed a resolution last week, designed to put pressure on Congress.

The National Park Service says it had a maintenance backlog last year of nearly $460 million in Coconino County. That includes repairs needed on trails, bridges, and at visitor centers at the county’s six national parks, monuments, and recreation areas. Liz Archuleta is the chairwoman of the board of supervisors.

“What we’re saying is that the national parks are a treasure, especially in Coconino County, where we have the crown jewel, the Grand Canyon. We need to make sure that they’re maintained because they’re so critical to our local economy.”

Archuleta says national parks generated more than $930 million in Coconino County in 2015. Several county supervisors are in Washington DC this week, pushing their resolution. They’re also calling on other counties across the country to support their plan.