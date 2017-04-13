Sen. Jeff Flake's Town Hall Meeting Will Include Code Of Conduct

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake will hold a town hall with constituents after coming under withering criticism for avoiding such gatherings in recent months.

The first-term Arizona Republican's announcement of the event includes a code of conduct that says attendees with signs, banners or "objects that create a disturbance" will not be admitted. It also states people will be immediately removed if they do not comply with the posted and audible instructions.

House and Senate Republicans across the country have faced jeering and critical crowds when holding town halls while home on congressional recesses. Some GOP lawmakers aren't even holding them.

Doors of the Mesa Convention Center will open Thursday at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event that is scheduled to conclude at 8:30 p.m.