© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Councilman Wants Pot Facility On His Chino Valley Property

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2017 at 8:11 AM MST
MENDOZA1.jpg
Town of Chino Valley
/

A city council member in the Arizona town of Chino Valley who has previously been critical of pot smokers now wants town officials to allow a medical marijuana research facility to open on his property. The council member says he's had a change of heart on marijuana.

The Daily Courier reports Corey Mendoza asked the town's Planning and Zoning Commission for a conditional use permit last week to open the research and development facility.

Commissioners voted to recommend the City Council approve the permit but added several stipulations to Mendoza's application. One requirement is that he abides by equal or greater security for the facility as required by state regulations for marijuana cultivation.

Mendoza says he's recently started to embrace medical marijuana after doing more research on the drug.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Medical MarijuanamarijuanaChino Valley
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content