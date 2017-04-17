Councilman Wants Pot Facility On His Chino Valley Property

A city council member in the Arizona town of Chino Valley who has previously been critical of pot smokers now wants town officials to allow a medical marijuana research facility to open on his property. The council member says he's had a change of heart on marijuana.

The Daily Courier reports Corey Mendoza asked the town's Planning and Zoning Commission for a conditional use permit last week to open the research and development facility.

Commissioners voted to recommend the City Council approve the permit but added several stipulations to Mendoza's application. One requirement is that he abides by equal or greater security for the facility as required by state regulations for marijuana cultivation.

Mendoza says he's recently started to embrace medical marijuana after doing more research on the drug.