© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Cleanup Of Former Prescott Shooting Range On Forest Nearly Done

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2017 at 7:35 AM MST
Sportsmen_Club_shooting_range_001_t715.jpg
Les Stukenberg/Daily Courier
/

The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content.

Gun enthusiasts used the former Prescott Sportsmen's Club shooting range from 1957 through 2014, leaving fragments of bullets, shot pellets and other miscellaneous debris on the 25-acre site on the Prescott National Forest.

The Daily Courier reports that a contractor has been doing the cleanup work at the site near Wildwood Estates and Iron Springs Road for the Forest Service.

The contractor in November began removing and disposing of contaminated soil and in January excavated more of the site. Workers in late March began hauling material to a hazardous -waste facility in the Phoenix area.

The project's final work includes grading, erosion control, and seeding.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News gunsPrescottEnvironmentForest Service
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content