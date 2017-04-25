State Health Officials Launch Zika Awareness Campaign

State health officials have begun an education campaign aimed at halting the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

It’ll include billboards, radio announcements and digital ads to raise awareness of how to prevent mosquito bites. Officials suggest removing standing water from properties , wearing long sleeves and pants , and using insect repellant. They also say pregnant women should consider postponing travel to countries heavily affected by the virus . Health officials report 60 travel-related cases of Zika in Arizona .