State Health Officials Launch Zika Awareness Campaign

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 25, 2017 at 2:10 PM MST
State health officials have begun an education campaign aimed at halting the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. 

It’ll include billboards, radio announcements and digital ads to raise awareness of how to prevent mosquito bites. Officials suggest removing standing water from properties, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using insect repellant. They also say pregnant women should consider postponing travel to countries heavily affected by the virus. Health officials report 60 travel-related cases of Zika in Arizona.

