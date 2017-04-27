© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Leaders Oppose Bears Ears Monument Review

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2017 at 1:20 PM MST
The Navajo Nation Council and tribal President Russell Begaye have come out against President Trump’s executive order prompting a review of the Bears Ears National Monument designation.

Begaye says the declaration in Southern Utah supports tribal sovereignty and allows Native governments to manage an area with cultural and historical significance. Tribal officials have requested a meeting with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He'll lead the review of national monuments designated since 1996 that are more than 100,000 acres.
 

